Disney+ Hotstar Unveils Premiere Date for “Showtime” Starring Emraan Hashmi and Mouni Roy

Mumbai: The anticipation for the upcoming show “Showtime” on Disney+ Hotstar reached new heights on Friday as the streaming service revealed the much-awaited premiere date. Set to captivate audiences with its intriguing storyline and stellar cast, “Showtime” is scheduled to premiere on March 8.

The show boasts a talented ensemble cast featuring renowned actors such as Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, and Naseeruddin Shah, promising a captivating viewing experience for audiences.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and created by Sumit Roy, “Showtime” is helmed by showrunner Mihir Desai, who also serves as a director alongside Archit Kumar. The collaboration between these creative minds sets the stage for an engaging narrative that is bound to leave viewers at the edge of their seats.

Disney+ Hotstar took to its social media platforms to share the exciting news of “Showtime’s” release date, generating buzz and anticipation among fans eagerly awaiting the show’s arrival. With its blend of suspense, drama, and star power, “Showtime” is poised to make a significant mark in the digital entertainment landscape.

As the countdown to March 8 begins, audiences can look forward to immersing themselves in the gripping world of “Showtime” and uncovering the mysteries that await within its captivating storyline.