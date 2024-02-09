Lok Sabha to Hold Discussion on Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction in Final Session Day

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha is set to engage in a pivotal discussion concerning the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Saturday, marking the culmination of the Budget session of Parliament. According to a bulletin from the Lok Sabha Secretariat, senior BJP leader Satyapal Singh will initiate the discussion on the construction of the historic Shri Ram Temple and the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala.

This discussion holds significant importance in the context of the long-standing Ayodhya dispute and the subsequent legal and political developments leading to the construction of the temple. The participation of various political parties and stakeholders underscores the broader national significance of the issue.

Shiv Sena member Shrikant Shinde has also given notice for a discussion on the Ayodhya Ram temple construction, highlighting the widespread interest and diverse perspectives surrounding the matter within the Parliament.

The scheduled discussion provides an opportunity for Members of Parliament to deliberate on the cultural, religious, and legal aspects of the Ayodhya Ram temple construction, reflecting the democratic ethos of the Indian parliamentary system. It also signifies the conclusion of the Budget session with a topic of profound historical and societal relevance.

As the Lok Sabha convenes for this important discussion, all eyes will be on the proceedings, with expectations of constructive dialogue and meaningful deliberations on one of the most significant socio-cultural issues in contemporary Indian history.