Vandana Katariya, Deepika, and Samila Tete Lead India to Triumphant Finish Against United States

After three successive defeats, theregistered its first win in the Women’s FIH Pro League 2023-24 with a 3-1 victory over the USA at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Vandana Katariya (9’), Deepika (26’), and Salima Tete (56’) scored one goal each for the Indian women’s hockey team while Sanne Caarls (42’) pulled one back for the visitors.

India record a much-needed victory over USA!🇮🇳 A perfect time to turn around the game.🏑 FULL TIME:

India 🇮🇳 3 – USA 🇺🇸 1 Goal Scorers:

9' Katariya Vandana

26' Deepika

56' Tete Salima 42' Caarls Sanne#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #FIHProLeague24 #IndianWomensTeam

After going down to the People’s Republic of China (2-1), the Netherlands (3-1) and Australia (3-0), India were looking to end the Bhubaneswar leg with a win. The United States, too, had turned up winless for the encounter with losses to Australia and China.

The Women’s FIH Pro League 2023-24 now moves to the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

In the 16 matches played between the two sides, the United States have now won 10, India five and two have ended in draws.

India, however, are still unbeaten against the USA in the FIH Pro League. The last time the two teams met was in the Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi last month, which the visitors won by a solitary goal.

India shot into a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute, when Vandana took advantage of the melee inside the circle and netted an unguarded aerial ball. India bossed the possession in the opening quarter and rendered the American offensive ineffective with timely interceptions.

Deepika doubled India’s lead in the second quarter. Vandana’s pass from outside the circle was well picked up by an unmarked Deepika. She unleashed a reverse hit from a difficult angle to find the top left-hand corner of the net.

With a two-goal cushion at half-time, India maintained the pressure on the opponents even in the third quarter.

Sanne Carls finally pulled one back for the USA in the 42nd minute to spark hopes of a late comeback. Caarls sounded the board with a low shot which beat India’s goalkeeper Savita Punia.

A few minutes into the fourth quarter, Ashley Sessa got an opportunity to draw parity, but was pulled up for back stick. India, meanwhile, raided the opposition half at regular intervals and finally managed to kill the game off in the dying minutes.

With four minutes remaining in the match, Deepika carried the ball solo from the half line, cut through four defenders and took a hard hit at goal. Salima Tete was in the right place at the right time to deflect it in.

The Indian women’s hockey team takes on China in its next FIH Pro League match on Monday.