Railway Minister Allocates Over Rs 557 Crore in Interim Budget for ‘Kavach’ Installation

In a significant move towards enhancing railway safety measures, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced an allocation of over Rs 557 crore in the interim Budget 2024-25 for the installation of the indigenous anti-collision device, ‘Kavach’. The minister made this announcement while responding to questions posed by Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan during a session in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Addressing concerns raised by Khan regarding the pace of installation of the Kavach system within the Indian Railways, Minister Vaishnaw assured that funds would not be a constraint in implementing this crucial safety measure. The Kavach system, an automatic train protection system, is designed to prevent collisions and ensure the safety of passengers and railway personnel.

Khan’s inquiries regarding the reasons behind the slow pace of Kavach installation also prompted Minister Vaishnaw to provide insights into the matter. While acknowledging the concerns, the minister emphasized the government’s commitment to expediting the installation process, indicating that budgetary constraints were not hindering the progress of the initiative.

The allocation of substantial funds in the interim Budget underscores the government’s prioritization of railway safety and modernization efforts. With the Kavach system being a vital component of the railway’s safety infrastructure, this financial provision reaffirms the government’s determination to implement advanced technologies aimed at preventing accidents and enhancing overall operational efficiency.

As India’s railway network continues to evolve, investments in cutting-edge safety mechanisms like Kavach are essential to safeguard the millions of passengers who rely on the railways daily. The allocation of funds for Kavach installation reflects a proactive approach by the government towards ensuring the well-being and security of railway users, signaling a step forward in the modernization journey of the Indian Railways.