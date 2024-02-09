716 Assistant Section Officers Enlisted into Odisha Government, Pledged to Uphold 5T Principles

In a significant recruitment drive, the Odisha government welcomed 716 assistant section officers on Friday, bolstering its administrative capacity across various departments within the state secretariat. The induction of these officers was marked by an orientation program attended by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, emphasizing the government’s commitment to enhancing efficiency and effectiveness in governance.

CM said that #Odisha Government has invested in bringing transparency, responsibility and accountability in governance. The dimensions of Teamwork, Technology and Transparency blended with the dimension of Time are bringing about the desired Transformation in the lives of the… pic.twitter.com/qZSIlwwWKI — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) February 9, 2024

The official statement issued regarding the induction highlighted the pivotal role these officers would play in advancing the state’s transformative agenda. Chief Minister Patnaik, addressing the new recruits, urged them to adhere to the principles of 5T: teamwork, technology, transparency, timely completion of projects, leading to transformation. These principles form the cornerstone of the state government’s governance strategy, aimed at fostering a culture of accountability, innovation, and inclusive development.

The orientation program served as an opportunity for the new officers to familiarize themselves with the vision and priorities of the government under Chief Minister Patnaik’s leadership. It also provided a platform for the exchange of ideas and insights, facilitating a seamless integration of the officers into their respective roles and responsibilities within the state administration.

The influx of assistant section officers signifies the Odisha government’s commitment to bolstering its administrative machinery to better serve the needs of its citizens. With a focus on enhancing efficiency and responsiveness, the government aims to streamline processes, leverage technology, and promote transparency in governance.

As these officers assume their duties, they are expected to play a pivotal role in driving forward the state’s development agenda, working in tandem with existing government officials to deliver on key initiatives and projects. Their induction reflects the government’s proactive approach to governance and its ongoing efforts to build a capable and dedicated workforce committed to the state’s progress and prosperity.