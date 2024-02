In a significant development, esteemed corporate leader Santrupt Misra made a notable foray into the political arena by joining the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha. The announcement, made on Friday, marked a pivotal moment as Misra transitioned from his illustrious career in the corporate world to embark on a new journey in public service.

Having served as the director of group human resources at the prestigious Aditya Birla Group for 27 years, Misra’s decision to resign from his esteemed position in December signified a profound shift in his focus towards contributing to the societal welfare and development of Odisha.

Welcoming Misra’s decision to join the BJD, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his appreciation for the corporate leader’s willingness to channel his expertise and dedication towards serving the people of Odisha. Patnaik hailed Misra’s commitment to leveraging his vast experience for the greater good, recognizing the value of his contribution to the party’s initiatives aimed at enhancing governance and fostering progress in the state.

Misra’s decision to step into the political arena underscores a growing trend of professionals transitioning from corporate roles to active involvement in public service, driven by a sense of duty and a desire to make a meaningful impact on society. His decision resonates with the ethos of the BJD, which prioritizes inclusive development and welfare-oriented governance under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

As Misra embarks on this new chapter in his journey, his entry into the political sphere holds promise for the enrichment of Odisha’s governance landscape, infused with fresh perspectives and a steadfast commitment to serving the people of the state. With his wealth of experience and dedication to the public cause, Misra’s addition to the BJD reinforces the party’s resolve to usher in positive change and prosperity for the people of Odisha.