DICV Partners with CERO to Boost BharatBenz New Truck Sales

New Delhi: The strategic partnership with CERO offers robust support and hassle-free service to customers looking to scrap End of Life commercial Vehicles (ELV) and replace them with new BharatBenz trucks

Mr. Satyakam Arya, MD & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles opined, “Scrappage is an important step towards reducing carbon footprint and old, polluting vehicles from Indian roads, which is the need of the hour. This is an opportunity for customers to replace their old fleet with new, BSVI BharatBenz trucks, manufactured locally in India with a high standard of safety, quality, comfort and state of the art technology. We see great potential for new truck sales with the effective implementation of the Scrappage Policy.”

Chennai – Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a 100% subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, today announced a strategic partnership with CERO, a scrappage and steel recycling facility owned by Mahindra MSTC Recycling Pvt. Ltd. (MMRPL). This partnership offers robust support and hassle-free service to owners, helping them to scrap their End of Life (ELV) commercial vehicles and replace them with new BharatBenz trucks. DICV aims to provide an end-to-end solution to customers for scrapping their old trucks right from the process of vehicle valuation up until the receipt of CoD (Certificate of Deposit).

CERO is India’s first organized automobile recycling initiative, introduced to reduce carbon footprint using eco-friendly methods of recycling metals from ELVs.

Mr. Satyakam Arya, Managing Director & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles opined, “Scrappage is an important step towards reducing carbon footprint and old, polluting vehicles from Indian roads, which is the need of the hour. This is an opportunity for customers to replace their old fleet with new, BSVI BharatBenz trucks, manufactured locally in India with a high standard of safety, quality, comfort and state of the art technology. We see great potential for new truck sales with the effective implementation of the Scrappage Policy.”

Mr. Rajaram Krishnamurthy– Vice President, BharatBenz Marketing, Sales and Customer Service, DICV said, “We are pleased to join hands with CERO to help customers replace their end-of-life commercial vehicles with new BharatBenz trucks. Scrappage is an eco-friendly way to acquire new fleets with modern technology that will deliver better fuel efficiency, reliability and lower cost of ownership.”

On the initiative, Sumit Issar, Managing Director of Mahindra Intertrade Ltd. and Director at MMRPL said, “We would like to congratulate DICV for taking up this initiative proactively. CERO is India’s first government authorized recycler for motor vehicles built on the PPP model, focused on achieving zero pollution while vehicle recycling. We have presence in 20+ cities across the country. Further, CERO has plans to have presence in 30+ cities within the next 8-10 months. The arrangement with DICV is going to focus on making the entire process hassle free for customers and strengthen the reach and benefit all the customers who are looking for solutions for scrapping their old vehicles and replacing them with DICV vehicles”

Amongst the world’s 10 most polluted cities, three are from India with vehicular pollution contributing nearly 15-30% especially in cities such as Mumbai and Delhi NCR. Vehicle scrapping facilities will help gradually phase out unsuitable and polluting vehicles in a sustainable way, and give a boost to new vehicle sales.

BharatBenz dealerships can now take advantage of CERO’s platform in scrapping customers’ ELVs. The dealership teams have gone through rigorous training and documentation support to ensure smooth operations. This collaborative effort will also enable the dealerships to expand their service base, attract customers and contribute to green initiatives.