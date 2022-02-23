India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 176.19 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of more than 33.84 lakh Doses (33,84,744) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 176.19 Cr (1,76,19,39,020) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 2,00,89,198 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,00,989 2nd Dose 99,57,566 Precaution Dose 40,92,955 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,08,453 2nd Dose 1,74,25,974 Precaution Dose 60,07,839 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,40,95,926 2nd Dose 2,38,74,286 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,08,71,373 2nd Dose 43,87,03,109 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,21,21,033 2nd Dose 17,89,56,844 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,62,84,159 2nd Dose 11,14,80,545 Precaution Dose 92,57,969 Precaution Dose 1,93,58,763 Total 1,76,19,39,020

31,377 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,21,89,887.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.42%.

15,102 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 1,64,522. Active cases constitute 0.38% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,83,438 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 76.24 Cr (76,24,14,018) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.80% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.28%.

