New Delhi: Delhi lockdown extended by a week till May 17; Delhi Metro services to be suspended during this period says CM Arvind Kejriwal. “We have used this COVID19 lockdown period to improve the health infrastructure, added more oxygen beds,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his address to the state.

COVID positivity rate in Delhi has dipped from 35 pc on Apr 26 to 23 pc in last few days. Cases have started reducing says CM Arvind Kejriwal.