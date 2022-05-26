Delhi Customs launches Project ‘NIGAH’ at ICD Garhi Harsaru, Gurugram

New Delhi :Chief Commissioner, Delhi Customs Zone, Shri Surjit Bhujabal inaugurated project ‘NIGAH’ at ICD Garhi Harsaru, Gurugram, here today.

Project NIGAH is an initiative to track container by using ICTM (ICD Container Tracking Module) which will help in better visibility of the container movement inside the ICD. It will help Customs to expedite long standing containers and monitor timely clearances, thereby enhancing Ease of Doing Business along with ensuring lead preventive checks. ICTM has been developed in collaboration with the Custodian M/s. GRFL. A live demo of the project was given to all the participants.

On this occasion, the Chief Commissioner thanked the Custodian M/s. GRFL for this innovative development at local level to provide granular level visibility supporting ease of monitoring and to synergise the technological platforms introduced by the government with other stakeholders’ platforms, which will lead India to high standards of EXIM trade. He encouraged other Custodians to replicate the project at ICDs for the benefit of trade.

The function was attended by Commissioner of Customs, ICD Patparganj & Other ICDs Sh. Manish Saxena; Additional Commissioner of Customs Sh. Jayant Sahay; Deputy Commissioner of port Sh Sunil Shrivastava and Smt Jaya Kumari, Vice-President of M/s. GRFL Sh Rajguru with his team; Custodians of ICD Sonepat and ICD Patli and Sh. Puneet Jain, President of Delhi Customs Brokers Association along with other office-bearers. The function was virtually attended by Officers and Custodians of Other ICDs of the Patparganj Commissionerate.