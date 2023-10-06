Delegation from CREDAI Bhubaneswar Foundation at INDIA EGYPT Business Meet

Bhubaneswar : A team of delegates from CREDAI Bhubaneswar Foundation attended the INDIA EGYPT Business Meet held at Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

The meet organised jointly by CREDAI and CII was held on 5th October 2023.

CREDAI Bhubaneswar Foundation delegation team was headed by Er. Umesh Patnaik, Secretary, CREDAI Bhubaneswar along with Suryakanta Nanda- Vice President, Satya Jyoti Mohanty- Joint Secretary, Siddharth Sekhar Mohapatra-Treasurer, Chandra Sekhar Singh-Advisory member.