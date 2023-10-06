MTR Foods creates water conservation capacity of 40 million litres in Karnataka in partnership with Myrada

Bangalore – MTR Foods, a pioneer in packaged foods, has created a water conservation capacity of 40 million liters in Karnataka, in collaboration with Myrada, a non-governmental organization, operating in underdeveloped and drought-prone regions. The initiative will improve water storage capacity and its supply in the local community through building and renovating village ponds to harvest rainwater and recharge groundwater. MTR Foods is investing Rs. 10.6 million towards this project to significantly benefit the region.

The project is situated in and around Bommasandra area. Improving local supply of water, created rooftop harvesting system and recharge pits in 3 schools in the region. Water ponds have been renovated and constructed in. Additionally, a new tank/ pond construction has been done in Anekal The capacity created will directly impact around 5000 lives and households and is expected to successfully replenish 40 million liters of water in the near future. This will positively influence the regional ecosystem and benefit the local community.

Commenting on the same, Sunay Bhasin, Chief Commercial Officer, MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd. said, “We believe it’s important to consistently support our community. The water conservation project in Karnataka is a part of our sustainability initiatives and aims to help improve water access in the area. It will benefit local households and the respective schools with more water now being made available. We hope that this improved access will enable better quality of life in the region and positively impact the ecosystem.”

Previously, on the occasion of World Environment Day 2023, MTR Foods reinforced its commitment towards the environment by initiating a comprehensive cleanup drive at Madiwala Lake. The initiative aimed not only to clean the area but also to raise awareness about responsible waste management and the importance of preserving natural water bodies.