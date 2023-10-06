Seminar Lecture on Ascertaining Business Risks of Two Competitors: A Statistical Approach at CUO

Koraput: A Seminar Lecture on ‘Ascertaining Business Risks of Two Competitors: A Statistical Approach’ was held at the Central University of Odisha on 6th October 2023. Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi inaugurated the Seminar, and Prof. VC Jha, Consultant (Administration) CUO, graced the occasion as the Guest Speaker and shared his valuable thoughts about the importance of statistics for students and future careers in India and abroad in science and social science by applying statistical knowledge and reading statistics a habit for all. Mr. Biswajit Bhoi, Assistant Professor of Economics and Head (I/c) of the Department of Statistics, delivered the welcome address. The Department of Statistics of the University organized the seminar.

Prof. S.B. Bagchi, Visiting Professor, Dept of Statistics, CUO was invited as a Chief Speaker and spoke about business risk among two competitors and how to solve it in a statistical way/ approach by applying a hypothesis test and another alternative test like the chi-square test. Various nonparametric tests like a run test, Mann Whitney-U test, and parametric test were discussed in the seminar lecture. His deliberation was informative and helpful for students, staff, and research scholars.

On this occasion, faculty members, namely Dr. Kalyani Sunani, Dr. Bidyadhar Bishi, and faculty members from various Dept. and Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, PRO were present along with the faculties, research scholars, and students of various departments like Departments of Business Management, Computer Science, Economics and Mathematics. The programme was anchored by Miss Pramodini Satpathy and the Student Dept. of Statistics. Dr. Suman Dash, faculty, Department of Statistics, thanked all the respected dignitaries, students, and staff present in the seminar lecture.