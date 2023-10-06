Naperville Councilman Ian Holzhauer to Visit India on State Department-Sponsored Trip

NAPERVILLE – Naperville City Councilman Ian Holzhauer is set to make history as the first representative from Naperville to join a U.S. delegation in the American Council of Young Political Leaders (ACYPL) exchange this Fall. He is one of seven delegates chosen to participate in this 13-day trip to India at the end of the month.

In Washington, DC, the ACYPL, the US State Department, and the Indian Embassy will brief the delegation before departure. Once in India, the delegation will begin their journey in the capital, Delhi, move on to the historic ‘Pink City’ of Jaipur, and visit the temple-rich city of Bhubaneswar, a city of interest for economic development for the Indian government. The seven American delegates will meet with members of the Indian parliament, regional officials, and government ministers.

To foster international relations and ensure the representation of the Naperville South Asian community (well over 10,000 residents), Councilman Holzhauer is organizing listening sessions ahead of the exchange. One for students at Waubonsie Valley High School on October 12 from 2:30-3:30PM, and the other at Neuqua Valley High School on October 17 from 11AM-12PM. The sessions aim to gather insights and perspectives from the community, building a bridge of understanding and collaboration with leaders globally.

“While Naperville and India are thousands of miles apart geographically, they come together in spirit and and a hope for a better future,” remarked Councilman Holzhauer.

As the first Naperville City Council Member ever to travel to India, Holzhauer hopes to build on the ties between Naperville’s South Asian Diaspora and leaders in India. In that vein, the DuPage County Forest Preserve Board named a “Bridge to India” at Springbrook Forest Preserve. The Board presented its official proclamation on October 3, 2023, which is followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony after the trip.

“The ‘Bridge to India’ symbolizes more than a physical connection; it represents the unity of cultures and shared aspirations,” said Holzhauer.

Upon his return, Councilman Holzhauer is also planning an event at Mall of India with owner Vinoz Chanamolu, to share insights from his trip.

Councilman Holzhauer was stationed in the Asia/Pacific region while in the U.S. Air Force, but this will be his first trip to the Indian subcontinent. In his full-time job, he is a partner at Campbell Holzhauer Concierge Law, a majority female-owned subscription-based law practice in Naperville.