Army Dental Centre (R&R), the largest dental establishment of Armed Forces, celebrates its silver jubilee

The Army Dental Centre of Research & Referral (ADC R&R) celebrated 25 years of establishment on 01 May 2024. General Officer Commanding in Chief, Western Command Lieutenant General MK Katiyar visited the Dental Centre on the occasion and released a Special Postal Cover.

Director General Dental Services Lt. Gen Vineet Sharma, and former Commandants of the Centre were also present during the ceremony. Brigadier SS Chopra, Commandant ADC R&R apprised all the achievements and initiatives of ADC R&R to becoming a leading institution in dental education, research, and patient care.

The ADC R&R is the largest dental establishment of Armed Forces providing post graduate training in five specialties of dentistry, namely Oral and maxillofacial surgery, Prosthodontics and crown & bridge, Periodontics and oral implantology, Conservative dentistry and endodontics, Orthodontics and dentofacial orthopaedics.

The dentists of the facility have achieved great feats in dentistry by performing various specialist procedures like Cranioplasty; a surgical procedure that involves repairing or replacing a bone flap in the skull, often performed to correct defects in the skull caused by trauma, previous surgeries, or congenital abnormalities, TMJ arthroscopy; a minimally invasive procedure used to diagnose and treat issues with the temporomandibular joint (TMJ), which connects jaw to skull, and other complex surgeries.

It has also pioneered use of Nitrous Oxide-Oxygen minimal sedation for anxiolysis & analgesia during minor oral surgical & rehabilitative treatment in all age groups in Armed Forces. This is the only centre in the Armed Forces using intraoral scanners for fabrication of Computer Aided Designing (CAD), Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Prosthesis. Patient Specific implants for rehabilitation of maxillofacial defects are routinely used here. This institution’s library is RFID enabled with a large digital access of journals and books.

‘The Major General RN Dogra memorial oration’ that is delivered by the stalwarts of dentistry every year to commemorate the raising day of this prestigious institute was delivered by Major General GK Thapliyal, (Retd), Vice Chancellor, Swami Vivekanand Subharti University, Meerut, on “India that is Bharat”.

GOC-in-C, Western Command interacted with all ranks and lauded the yeoman service provided by the dental centre. He urged all ranks to continue delivering the state-of-the-art elite care to the soldiers, their families and veterans and exhorted everyone to continue working with the same professional zeal. He commended the staff of ADC R&R for constant improvements in the patient care facilities.