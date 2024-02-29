Defence Secretary co-chairs India-Germany High Defence Committee meeting in Berlin

Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane co-chaired the India-Germany High Defence Committee (HDC) meeting in Berlin on 27 Feb 2024 with the State Secretary, German Ministry of Defence Mr Benedikt Zimmer. Both sides discussed a range of bilateral security and defence issues, with a focus on developing the defence cooperation as a key pillar of the Strategic Partnership between India and Germany.

They exchanged views on the regional security situation, discussed likely joint exercises with Germany in the Indo-Pacific, and deliberated on potential defence industrial projects and proposals. They emphasized on the need for a closer defence partnership and connecting the defence industries from both sides together. Of particular focus was the collaboration in high technology in defence.

The conduct of HDC meeting follows the visit of German Federal Minister of Defence Mr Boris Pistorius to India in 2023.

Shri Giridhar Aramane later interacted with a prominent think tank German Institute of International and Security Affairs (Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik – SWP) in Berlin.