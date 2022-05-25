DEA organises a 2-day workshop on Awareness Building and Guidance on using the PPP Toolkits

New Delhi :A two day -workshop on Awareness Building and Guidance on using the PPP Toolkits was organized by the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, UK with an objective to sensitize and train government officials in using PPP toolkits for decision making in PPP projects. The Training programme was inaugurated by Joint Secretary, DEA, Shri. Baldeo Purushartha. Special addressees included Mr. Shantanu Mitra, Head- Infrastructure and Urban Development, FCDO, Ms. Sangeeta Mehta, Senior Programme officer (FCDO), Mr. Shoubhik Ganguly, Senior Infrastructure Advisor (FCDO). A vote of thanks was delivered by Dr. Molishree, Deputy Secretary, DEA.

For reaching out to maximum stakeholders involved in decision making process, the workshop was organized on hybrid mode. The workshop witnessed active participation of 155 participants (35 participants from 16 Central Infrastructure Line Ministries and Departments including NITI Aayog (M/o Housing Affairs, Civil Aviation, Steel, Road Transport and Highways, New and Renewable energy, Power, Railways, Shipping, Food Processing Industries and D/o Telecom, Rural Development, Expenditure, Food and Public Distribution, Water Resources, Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade; and 120 participants from 15 states and 2 UTs (Gujarat, Kerala, Rajasthan, Nagaland, Manipur, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Pondicherry).

The workshop broadly covered introduction and walkthrough of PPP structuring Toolkit, Value-for Money Toolkit, Framework for recognition, valuation and reporting of contingent liabilities Toolkit, Post Award Contract Management (PACM) toolkit. The sessions were delivered by Industry experts including Ms. Mehali Patel, Director CRISIL, Mr. RNK Prasad, Consultant Price Waterhouse Coopers and Mr. Kushal Kumar Singh, Partner, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP.

PPP structuring Toolkits developed by DEA are a web-based resource that has been designed to help improve decision-making for infrastructure PPPs in India and to improve the quality of the infrastructure PPPs that are implemented in India. The Toolkits available on www.pppinindia.gov.in are for use by PPP practitioners across India in both the public and private sectors. The toolkit covers five infrastructure sectors- State highways, Water and sanitation, Ports, Solid waste management, Urban Transport. Other toolkits such as PPP Post-Award Contract Management Toolkit, Value for Money (VfM) toolkit, and Framework for recognition, valuation and reporting of contingent liabilities have also been developed to assist in the PPP decision-making process.