MoU signed between Ministry of Ayush and Department of Biotechnology

New Delhi :A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Ministry of Ayush and Department of Biotechnology, Government of India for mutual collaboration to explore the possibility of cooperation, convergence and synergy to bring out the expertise under one platform towards evidence based biotechnological interventions in Ayush sector. Secretary, Ministry of Ayush Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha and Secretary, Department of Biotechnology Dr. Rajesh S Gokhale were present on this occasion along with other official of both the ministries.

Through this association it is expected that traditional healthcare and biotechnology together would enable tremendous possibilities to undertake innovative and path-breaking research, which can be used for the exploration of various fundamental principles of Ayush systems. There is a need of multi-pronged and technological ways for the exploration and application of this ancient scientific system of health care into the public health care domain.

Biotechnological R & D and Ayush Interventions will improve quality of life as well as life span (Vayahsthaapana Rasayana) and bring down the associated morbidity pertaining to chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, osteoarthritis, cachexia, pain management and infectious diseases for example Tuberculosis.

On this occasion, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said that MoU between Ministry of Ayush and DBT is expected to pave way for coordinated researches in Ayush sector and the huge untapped potential of Ayush health care system may be utilized for the community benefit.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Rajesh S Gokhale said that this Inter Ministerial cooperation between Ministry of Ayush and DBT is expected to generate knowledge and new means of intervention strategies for difficult to treat diseases.

This joint R&D effort ranging from fundamental science to validation and thereafter product development, will significantly help in the growth of the Indian contributions to this important sector, not only nationally but internationally as well. Emphasis would be given to mechanistic studies of Ayurveda Therapeutics using animal models of disease and other advanced analytical methods along with data analytical tools.