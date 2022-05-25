Schedule for Bye-election in Parliamentary/Assembly Constituencies of various States

New Delhi :The Commission has decided to hold the bye-election to fill vacancies in the following Parliamentary/Assembly Constituencies of various States: –

Sl. No.

Name of State

Parliamentary/Assembly Constituency No. & Name

Punjab

12-Sangrur PC

Uttar Pradesh

7-Rampur PC

Uttar Pradesh

69-Azamgarh PC

Tripura

06-Agartala AC

Tripura

08-Town Bordowali AC

Tripura

46-Surma (SC) AC

Tripura

57-Jubarajnagar AC

Andhra Pradesh

115-Atmakur AC

NCT of Delhi

39-Rajinder Nagar AC

Jharkhand

66-Mandar(ST) AC

The schedule for these bye election is as follows:

Schedule for Bye-elections for Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies

Poll Events

Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification

30th May, 2022

(Monday)

Last Date of Nominations

6th June, 2022

(Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations

7th June, 2022

(Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures

9th June, 2022

(Thursday)

Date of Poll

23rd June, 2022

(Thursday)

Date of Counting

26th June, 2022

(Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed

28th June, 2022

(Tuesday)

ELECTORAL ROLLS

The published Electoral Rolls for the aforesaid Assembly Constituencies w.r.t 01.01.2022 will be used for these elections.

ELECTRONIC VOTING MACHINES (EVMs) & VVPATs

The Commission has decided to use EVMs and VVPATs in the bye-elections in all the polling stations. Adequate numbers of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available and all steps have been taken to ensure that the polls are conducted smoothly with the help of these machines.

IDENTIFICATION OF VOTERS

Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) shall be the main document of identification of a voter. However, any of the below mentioned identification documents can also be shown at the polling station:

Aadhar Card,

MNREGA Job Card,

Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office,

Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour,

Driving License,

PAN Card,

Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR,

Indian Passport,

Pension document with photograph,

Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies, and

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs.

Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card, M/o Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India

MODEL CODE OF CONDUCT

The Model Code of Conduct shall come into force with immediate effect in the district(s) in which the whole or any part of the Parliamentary / Assembly constituency going for election is included, subject to partial modification as issued vide Commission’ s instruction No. 437/6/1NST/2016-CCS, dated 29th June, 2017 (available on the commission’s website).

INFORMATION REGARDING CRIMINAL ANTECEDENTS

Candidates with criminal antecedents are required to publish information in this regard in newspapers and through Television channels on three occasions during the campaign period. A political party that sets up candidates with criminal antecedents is also required to publish information about criminal background of its candidates, both on its website and also in newspapers and Television channels on three occasions.

Commission vide its letter No. 3/4/2019/SDR/Vol. IV dated 16th September, 2020 has directed that the period specified will be decided with three blocks in the following manner, so that electors have sufficient time to know about the background of such candidates:

Within first 4 days of withdrawal.

Between next 5th – 8th days.

From 9th day till the last day of campaign (the second day prior to date of poll)

(Illustration: If the last date for withdrawal is 10th of the month and poll is on 24th of the Month, the first block for publishing of declaration shall be done between 11th and 14th of the Month, second and third blocks shall be between 15th and 18th and 19th and 22nd of that Month, respectively.)

This requirement is in pursuance of the judgment of the Hon’ble Supreme Court in Writ Petition (C) No. 784 of 2015 (Lok Prahari Vs. Union of India & Others) and Writ Petition (Civil) No. 536 of 2011 (Public Interest Foundation & Ors. Vs. Union of India & Anr.).

This information will also be available on an App titled, ‘know your candidates’.

REVISED BROAD GUIDELINES, 2022 TO BE FOLLOWED DURING THE CONDUCT OF BYE-ELECTION DURING THE PERIOD OF COVID-19

The Commission has issued revised broad guidelines on 8th January, 2022 available on Commission’s website https://eci.gov.in/files/file/13932-revised-broad-guidelines-for-conduct-of-general-electionsbye-elections-during-covid-19/. Also, the Commission time to time has reviewed the situation of COVID-19 with Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of India and State Governments and has issued directions in the matter, which is available at Commission’s website https://eci.gov.in/.

All stake holders shall abide by these instructions. State Government concerned shall take all appropriate actions/measures in compliance to these instructions as follows.

All such activities will be strictly complied as per the COVID-19 guidelines issued by competent authorities. Social distancing and use of mask, sanitizers, thermal scanning, face shield, hand gloves, etc., as per COVID-19 protocol, have to be complied with. SDMA is responsible for all preventive and mitigation measures to ensure adherence to COVID protocol. Chief Secretary and DG and district level authorities will be responsible for monitoring, supervision and compliance of COVID-19 guidelines.

If a candidate or political party violates any of the above guidelines, no more permission shall be given to the concerned candidate/party for rallies, meetings etc. If any star campaigner violates the COVID protocols, he shall not be allowed to campaign further in that constituency/district.

In the light of advisory issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt of India, Commission will keep a close watch on the evolving situation and may further tighten the guidelines for the upcoming elections.

All extant instructions/guidelines of the Commission relating to conduct of recently held General Elections in Five States and bye elections thereafter shall also be applicable for these bye-election also.