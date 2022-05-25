Biennial Elections to the Legislative Councils of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar by the members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) to fill the seats of members retiring between 06.07.2022 to 21.07.2022

New Delhi :The term of office of 30 members of Legislative Councils of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar elected by the Members of respective Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) is due to expire on their retirement on the dates during the period 06.07.2022 to 21.07.2022. The details are as under: –

UTTAR PRADESH

S. No Name of Member Date of Retirement 1. Atar Singh Rao 06.07.2022 Dr. Kamlesh Kumar Pathak Jagjivan Prasad Dinesh Chandra Deepak Singh Balram Yadav Keshav Prasad Maurya Bhupendra Yogi Adityanath (Vacant w.e.f. 22.03.2022) Ranvijay Singh Ram Sunder Shatrudra Prakash Suresh Kumar Kashyap

MAHARASHTRA

Khot, Sadashiv Ramchandra 07.07.2022 Thakur, Sujitsinh Mansinh Darekar, Pravin Yeshwant Desai, Subhash Rajaram Naik-Nimbalkar, Ramraje Pratapsinh Dound Sanjay Panditrao Mete, Vinayak Tukaram Lad, Prasad Minesh Raote, Diwakar Narayan, Singh, Ramniwas Satyanarayan (Vacant w.e.f. 02.01.2022)

BIHAR

Arjun Sahani 21.07.2022 Md. Qamar Alam Gulam Rasool Rozina Nazish Ranvijay Kumar Singh Mukesh Sahani C.P. Sinha Alias Chandeshwar Prasad Sinha

2. Now, the Commission has decided to conduct above mentioned biennial elections to the Legislative Councils of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar by members of respective Legislative Assemblies in accordance with the following programme: –

S. No. Events Dates Issue of Notification 02nd June, 2022 (Thursday) Last Date of making nominations 09th June, 2022 (Thursday) Scrutiny of nominations 10th June, 2022 (Friday) Last date for withdrawal of candidatures 13th June, 2022 (Monday) Date of Poll 20th June, 2022 (Monday) Hours of Poll 09:00 am- 04:00 pm Counting of Votes 20th June, 2022 (Monday) at 05:00 pm Date before which election shall be completed 22nd June, 2022 (Wednesday)

3. Broad Guidelines of Covid-19 issued by ECI as contained in para 06 of Press Note, dated 02.05.2022, available at link https://eci.gov.in/files/file/14151-schedule-for-bye-election-in-3-assembly-constituencies-of-odisha-kerala-and-uttarakhand%E2%80%93-reg/ to be followed, wherever applicable, during entire election process by all persons.

4. The Chief Secretaries concerned are being directed to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conduct of the elections.