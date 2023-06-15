Cyclone Biparjoy expected to cross Jakhau Port- IMD

Cyclone Warning for Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts: RED MESSAGE. VSCS BIPARJOY at 0830IST today near lat 22.6N & long 67.1E, about 170km WSW of Jakhau Port (Gujarat) and 210km West of Devbhumi Dwarka. To cross near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by evening of today as VSCS.