Cyclone Biparjoy expected to cross Jakhau Port- IMD

By Odisha Diary bureau

IMD forecast severe cyclonic storm #Biparjoy is expected to cross Jakhau Port between Gujarat’s Mandvi and Pakistan’s Karachi by this evening.

Heavy rainfall expected in various districts of Gujarat, including Kachchh, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi, and Junagarh today. Rainfall will continue for the next two days in north Gujarat and adjoining south Rajasthan.

IMD issues warning for fishermen to suspend all fishing operations in northeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea.
Cyclone Warning for Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts: RED MESSAGE. VSCS BIPARJOY at 0830IST today near lat 22.6N & long 67.1E, about 170km WSW of Jakhau Port (Gujarat) and 210km West of Devbhumi Dwarka. To cross near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by evening of today as VSCS.
 
 
 
 
