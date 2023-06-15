Cyclone Biparjoy expected to cross Jakhau Port- IMD

IMD forecast severe cyclonic storm #Biparjoy is expected to cross Jakhau Port between Gujarat’s Mandvi and Pakistan’s Karachi by this evening.
Heavy rainfall expected in various districts of Gujarat, including Kachchh, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi, and Junagarh today. Rainfall will continue for the next two days in north Gujarat and adjoining south Rajasthan.
IMD forecast severe cyclonic storm #Biparjoy is expected to cross Jakhau Port between Gujarat’s Mandvi and Pakistan’s Karachi by this evening.