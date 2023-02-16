Curtains Come Down On Three-Month Long KIIT Silver Jubilee Celebration

Bhubaneswar : The three-month-long KIIT Silver Jubilee Celebration (Soil to Silver) came to an end on Thursday. During this period, big-ticket academic and cultural events were organised including the AllIndia Vice-Chancellors conference, corporate conclave, parents meet, staff conference, a mega blood donation camp, among others.

A minute of silence was observed at the concluding ceremony as a mark of respect for the victims of the Turkey-Syria earthquake disaster. Several students from these two countries are pursuing their higher studies at KIIT.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Samanta commended the students and the staff for their whole heartened support and discipline in making the three-month-long programme a big success. He said that during the entire period, classes and examinations were also conducted smoothly.

“Nobody thoughts that the silver jubilee celebrations will be conducted successfully for three months. All thanks to the almighty. The programme has no parallels across the globe. I am leaving behind a legacy, a tradition and it is up to the future generation to take it ahead,” he said.

Dr Samanta said the spirit of the celebration – academic to humanity – was ably captured with the conduct of the all-India VC conference at the beginning of the celebration and concluding with the mega blood donation camp that recorded a collection of 4030 units of blood.

Former chancellor of KIIT and professor emeritus L N Mitra said that Dr Samanta has thrown a challenge before the faculties to give their best matching the world-class infrastructure that he has created.

KIIT Student Shivani Sangita Sârangi, who won the best actor award (female) in the recently held 31st State Film Award, was felicitated by the Founder on the occasion.

KIIT President Saswati Bal, KIIT and KISS Vice President Umapada Bose, KIMS Pro VC Dr CBK Mohanty, KIIT VC Prof Sasmita Samanta, KIIT and KISS Secretary R N Dash addressed the gathering. KIIT Registrar Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty delivered the vote of thanks.