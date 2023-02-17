Mega KIIT Blood Donation Camp Record 4030 Units of blood collected in a single day

Bhubaneswar: More than 4030 students, faculties and staff of KIIT family donated blood at a mega blood donation camp organised by KIIT DU as part of its ongoing Silver Jubilee Celebration on February 15.

The camp was organised at the KIIT multipurpose indoor stadium, making it a path-breaking event of the celebration. The event was the brainchild of the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta.

“I hope this blood donation camp will be of immense success and help people across Odisha, “ Dr Samanta said, adding the camp has been organised as part of the ongoing commemoration of the University’s Silver Jubilee celebration.

The people had arrived at the stadium in the early morning as donors and join in this Noble cause.

Blood bank teams SCB Medical College Hospital, MKCG Medical College Hospital, Capital Hospital, Central Red Cross Blood Bank, Cuttack and blood bank teams from district hospitals of Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Kendrapada and Puri collected blood at the camp.