Cricket Legends Virender Sehwag, Diana Edulji, and Aravinda de Silva Inducted into ICC Cricket Hall of Fame

Three cricketing greats and standout performers in the history of the game – legendary opener Virender Sehwag, former Indian Women Test skipper Diana Edulji and Sri Lanka’s iconic star Aravinda de Silva are the latest inductees to be added to the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame. The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced the name of the three legends of cricket as the latest inductees.

Sehwag, a destructive opener of the modern era, holds a record that is still hard to match, the first Indian with a two Triple centuries.

The second inductee Edulji captained India for almost three decades, and as a left-arm orthodox spinner claimed 100 wickets while making 54 international appearances. Edulji took up the role of administrator with Western Railways and worked hard to create opportunities for employment for women cricketers.

The third inductee was a winner of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup with Sri Lanka in 1996 – Aravinda de Silva. The Sri Lankan batter was known for his consistency, scoring 20 Test centuries during an 18-year international career which is the third most by any Sri Lanka men’s player.

The ICC Hall of Fame honours the greatest international cricketers throughout the long history of the sport, and the enduring legacies of de Silva, Edulji and Sehwag see them join as inductees number 110, 111 and 112 respectively.

As part of this year’s celebrations, the Class of 2023 will be inducted in a special on-field ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai during the first semi-final of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 15.