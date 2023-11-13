Jaishankar Meets UK’s New Foreign Secretary David Cameron, Discusses Bilateral Strategic Partnership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met newly-appointed British Foreign Secretary David Cameron in London and held a detailed discussion on realising the full potential of the bilateral strategic partnership. The meeting came hours after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appointed the former premier back into the frontline government as his new Foreign Secretary in a dramatic reshuffle of his Cabinet ahead of general elections next year.

Earlier, Jaishankar met former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and discussed bilateral ties, the West Asia situation and Africa. Jaishankar is on a five-day official visit to the UK with an aim to review various aspects of bilateral ties and give new impetus to the friendly ties.