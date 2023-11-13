Centre bans 9 Meitei extremist groups for 5 years mostly operating from Manipur.

New Delhi: Home Ministry has declared nine Meitei extremist organisations that mostly operate in Manipur as unlawful associations for a period of five years. These organisations include Peoples’ Liberation Army and its political wing, the Revolutionary Peoples’ Front (RPF), the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and its armed wing, the Manipur Peoples’ Army (MPA), People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and its armed wing, Kangleipak Communist Party and its armed wing, Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), the Coordination Committee (CorCom) and the Alliance for Socialist Unity Kangleipak, (ASUK). Home Ministry said in a notification that these Meitei Extremist organisations have been engaged in activities prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India and attacking and killing the security forces, the police and civilians in Manipur. Centre said these organisations are indulging in acts of intimidation, extortion and looting of civilian population for collection of funds for their organisations.