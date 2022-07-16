Counting of election duty ballot papers will start first: MP

New Delhi : Secretary State Election Commission Shri Rakesh Singh has informed that counting of votes will start from 9 am on July 17 in 133 urban bodies. During the counting of votes, the counting of election duty ballot papers will be held first. After half an hour, the counting of votes recorded in EVMs will start ward wise on the prescribed tables. A table will be set up for each ward for counting of votes.

Shri Singh said that in the urban bodies where the election of mayor and corporator is being held simultaneously, the election duty ballot papers received for the mayor will be counted first. After this, one by one the election duty ballot papers received for all the wards will be counted.

Counting of voting machines (except the last three rounds) can be done along with counting of election duty votes on the ward wise prescribed tables. The counting of the last three rounds will be started only when the election duty ballot papers have been declared after completing the counting of votes (for the post of mayor and all corporators).