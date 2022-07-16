Observers will be present in the district headquarters or the major urban body during counting of votes

New Delhi : Secretary State Election Commission Shri Rakesh Singh has informed that in most of the districts, counting of votes of more than one urban body is being done in a day, in such a situation it is not possible for the observer to be present in each of the bodies. Therefore, it has been decided by the commission that in case of counting of votes of more than one urban body in a day, observers will be present at the district headquarters or the major urban body on that day. For each such one or more than one urban body the Collector and the District Election Officer, after discussing with the observer, will provide the services of the class one or two officer posted in the district. These officers will be present in those bodies as the representative of the observer and keep a copy in the record after checking the results of each round of counting.

The final result sheet will be sent by the Returning Officer by e-mail/e-transmission to the observer after his signature. After signature the observer will get the final result sheet scanned and it will be returned immediately to the concerned returning officer by e-mail/e-transmission and shall keep the photocopy of the same on his/her record. The final result will be declared by the returning officer after having a telephonic discussion with the observer. The record of all the above actions will be kept safe by the officer provided to assist the observer and will be handed over to the observer after the completion of the work.

Instructions have been given to Collectors and District Election Officers and observers to ensure compliance of the instructions.