Preparation for counting of votes in 133 urban bodies completed: SEC Basant Pratap Singh

New Delhi : Counting of votes will be held on July 17 from 9 am in 44 districts of 133 urban bodies where voting was held on July 6 in the first phase of Urban Bodies Elections-2022and results will be declared. State Election Commissioner Shri Basant Pratap Singh has informed that all the preparations for counting of votes have been completed. State Election Commissioner Shri Singh has informed that on July 17, counting of votes will be held in 11 Nagar Nigam, 36 Nagar Palika Parishad and 86 Nagar Parishad. Voting in urban bodies was done through EVMs. In the second phase, in the 214 urban bodies where polling was held on July 13, the counting of votes will be held on July 20 from 9 am.

SEC Shri Singh has informed that on July 17, the counting of votes will be done in Nagar Nigam Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Ujjain, Sagar, Singrauli and Satna. On the same day counting will also be held in Nagar Palika Parishad Rajgarh, Biaora, Sehore, Vidisha, Ganjbasoda, Dabra, Guna, Ashoknagar, Datia, Panagar, Sihora, Amarwada, Seoni, Waraseoni, Narsinghpur, Kareli, Gotegaon, Gadarwara, Badnagar, Neemuch, Shajapur, Mandsaur, Makronia Bujurg, Rahli, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Panna, Itarsi, Betul, Amla, Harda, Umaria, Lahar, Sheopur, Porsa and Ambah.

Similarly, counting will be held on July 17 from 9 am for the Nagar Parishad Khujner, Suthalia, Silwani, Bari, Bareilly, Betma, Depalpur, Gautampura, Hatod, Mahugaon, Manpura, Rau, Sanwer, Badnawar, Shahpur, Antari, Bhitarwar, Bilaua, Pichor, Mohana, Badarwas, Khaniyadhana, Rannaud, Shadhaura, Baraunikhurd, Barela, Bhedaghat, Barghat, Tendukheda, Saikheda, Chichli, Salichauka, Vijayraghavgarh, Kaimor, Jiran, Alot, Tal, Maksi, Badod, Nagari, Bagli, Karnavad, Hatpipliya, Kannaud, Satwas, Loharda, Katafod, Khategaon, Nemawar, Shahpur, Bilhara, Surkhi, Khajuraho, Rajnagar, Harpalpur, Patharia, Hindoria, Baldeogarh, Khargapur, Niwari, Taricharkala, Orchha, Kakarhati, Ajaygarh, Devendra Nagar, Hanumana, Mauganj, Naigarhi, Chitrakoot, Uchehra, Jaitwara, Kothi, Birsinghpur, Sohagpur, Shahpur, Khirkiya, Timarni, Sirali, Nautozabad, Chandia, Amarkantak, Mihona, Alampur, Daboh, Raun and Baroda.