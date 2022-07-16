End Potable Water Problems in Rural families : MP

New Delhi : Minister of State for Public Health Engineering Shri Brijendra Singh Yadav said that “Jal Jeevan Mission” is the means to end the drinking water crisis and labour for rural families by providing them water through tap at home. He said that according to the intention of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the department will achieve the target in time-limit by smooth operation of the mission.

Minister of State Shri Yadav while reviewing the works of the Mission at Jal Bhavan said that the solution to the drinking water problem of rural families lies in tap at every home and water through tap. He directed to ensure smooth construction of roads which are affected due to laying of pipeline while carrying out work under this mission. The works of the mission are being done for the convenience of the villagers and if they face difficulty in transportation due to these works, then it won’t send a good message. Minister of State Shri Yadav said that the contractors who work with quality and on time should be given priority. Ensure Strict action against the negligent ones.

Minister of State Shri Yadav said that the progress of the mission in our state in context of target is performing better than other states of the country. He said that planned efforts should be made during the rainy season so that there is no hurdle. Shri Yadav said to connect Panchayat representatives with the mission by apprising them about the mission and seek their support as well. Minister of State Shri Yadav said that we have to take special care to ensure that the works of the Mission in the state are proved accurate even after review at any level. For this, it is necessary that before recording the achievement in the mission, the work done must be inspected at the site.

Additional Chief Secretary, Public Health Engineering Shri Malay Shrivastava informed that water is being provided to more than 51 lakh rural families through tap connections in their homes. Simultaneously the mission is progressing at various levels to provide tap connections to more than 55 lakh families. He informed that 41.78 percent of the target set for the state has been achieved and efforts are on to reach it to 50 percent by the end of the year. Managing Director of Jal Nigam Shri Tejashwi S Nayak, Chief Engineer Shri KK Songaria, Project Director Shri CS Sankule were present.

Under Jal Jeevan Mission in the state, water through tap connections has been provided to cent percent families of 4 thousand 694 villages. Also, 70 to 90 percent works have been done in the mission for 8 thousand 66 villages and in 16 thousand 324 villages this progress is close to 70 percent. In the quarter of July to September, works of other water structures will be started in the mission for 15 lakh 56 thousand families of 9 thousand 663 villages.