Congress Condemns Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s Resignation as “Blow to Federalism” Amidst ED Interrogation

The resignation of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, following an extensive interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on money laundering charges linked to alleged land fraud, has sparked strong criticism from Congress leaders. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed concern, stating that the act of “forcing” Soren to resign after the ED probe constitutes “a blow to federalism.”

मोदी सरकार ने ED, CBI और IT को 'विपक्ष मिटाओ सेल' बना दिया है। जो BJP और मोदी सरकार के साथ है वो पाक साफ है, जो उनकी नफरत की विचारधारा के खिलाफ और लोगों के हक़ के लिए लड़ता है वो गुनहगार है। झारखंड के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री हेमंत सोरेन और विपक्ष के तमाम नेताओं के पीछे ED लगा कर… — Congress (@INCIndia) January 31, 2024

Soren tendered his resignation on Wednesday evening after enduring over seven hours of questioning by the ED. Subsequently, the agency arrested him in connection with the money laundering charges.

In response to the development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted the government, asserting that agencies like the ED, CBI, and the I-T Department have transformed into the BJP’s “eliminate opposition cell” rather than functioning as impartial government entities.

जो मोदी जी के साथ नहीं गया, वो जेल जाएगा। झारखंड के मुख्यमंत्री, श्री हेमंत सोरेन पर ED लगाकर उनका त्यागपत्र देने को मजबूर करना Federalism की धज्जियाँ उड़ाना है। PMLA के प्रावधानों को draconian बनाकर विपक्ष के नेताओं को डराना-धमकाना, भाजपा की Tool Kit का हिस्सा है। षड्यंत्र… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 31, 2024

The incident has reignited debates on the perceived misuse of investigative agencies for political purposes. Critics argue that such actions compromise the principles of federalism, raising concerns about the autonomy of states and their elected leaders. As the political landscape in Jharkhand undergoes a significant shift, reactions from various political quarters are expected to shape the narrative around the incident in the coming days.