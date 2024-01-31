Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launched LAccMI Scheme in Angul, Dhenkanal and Deogarh

• A Total of 117 buses to run in 3 districts.

• Better Public Transport services covering 507 GPs connecting 28 lakh citizens.

• Promoting Gender Inclusiveness and Women empowerment through Women SHG groups.

• Boost Tourism and logistics.

• Generation of local employment.

After successful launch and operationalization of LAccMI scheme in Malkangiri, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Nawarangpur and Koraput districts, today marked a momentous occasion as the Location Multi-modal Initiative (LAccMI) was launched virtually in three more key districts – Angul, Dhenkanal, and Deogarh. The inauguration ceremonies were presided over by the Honourable Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik, representing a significant stride in the state’s commitment to enhancing public transportation infrastructure. In all the three districts, LAccMI has embraced a model of community involvement and women’s empowerment. Women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs) will oversee routes in designated blocks.

LAccMI marks its initiation in Angul district to benefit from this transformative program. The network aims to enhance connectivity across 225 Gram panchayats and 8 Blocks, operationalizing a fleet of 28 no. non-AC Buses as Block Connectivity and 6 no. AC Buses as District Connectivity services benefiting more than 12 lakh citizens.

The launch in Dhenkanal focuses on improving communication between 1237 Villages and 212 Gram panchayats. The fleet, comprising 55 nos. Non-AC Buses as Block Connectivity and 7 no. AC Buses as District Connectivity services is set to significantly increase local access to transit with a total outreach to almost 13 lakh citizens.

Further, Deogarh District which has been one of the major centers of tourism in Odisha has also witnessed the official commencement of LAccMI operations. The District LAccMI network aims to provide connectivity among 70 Gram panchayats through 17 no. non-AC as Block Connectivity and 4 nos. AC buses as District Connectivity, designed to improve transportation accessibility for locals, covering nearly 3 lakh citizens.

In Angul’s Pallahara Block, 4 nos. of buses, in Dhenkanal 9 nos. of buses & in Deogarh’s Barkote block 6 nos. of buses will be operational showcasing a commitment to inclusivity and women empowerment. This initiative highlights the broader goal of LAccMI, in improving access to markets, healthcare, education, and economic centers in rural areas.

“With this launch, as of date 415 Buses have been augmented in 9 Districts within a record time. Furthermore, the benefits of LAccMI, including improved connectivity, enhanced access to essential services, and boosted economic development, will soon be extended to more areas and towns throughout Odisha”, said Hon’ble Minister, Water Resource, Commerce and Transport Department, Odisha.