Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) announced the launch of the Ekamra Utsav

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has announced the launch of the Ekamra Utsav, a vibrant festival celebrating the rich tapestry of Odia language and culture. Scheduled from February 3 to February 9, 2024, the event coincides with the “Biswa Odia Bhasha Sammilani” as planned by the State Government.

This gathering holds special significance as it marks the inaugural World Odia Language Conference, highlighting the state’s dedication to preserving and showcasing its linguistic heritage.

A press conference in this regard was today held in the Convention Centre at Lokseva Bhavan. The press conference was attended by the Mayor of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Sulochana Das, BDA VC, Balwant Singh, Director, Fisheries-cum-Officer on Special Duty, BDA for Ekamra Utsav, Siddique Alam, BMC Commissioner, Vijay Amruta Kulange and Secretary BDA, Kabindra Kumar Sahoo.

BDA VC urged city residents to participate in the festival in large numbers while the BMC Mayor sought cooperation from citizens to make this event a grand success.

Comprising three distinct components, the Ekamra Utsav promises a diverse array of experiences. The main event, Sangitara Murchana, will take place at the IDCO Exhibition ground, featuring captivating performances by acclaimed artists from across the nation and region. This cultural extravaganza will enchant attendees with live music, band performances, and various other forms of performing arts. All the performances will be based on Odia language and culture.

(Opening) 3rd February – Smruti Tume Akshay Mohanty Evening

4th February – Sangitara Tale Tale Anuradha Paudwal, Suresh Wadkar

5th February – Abhula Atita Ananaya Sritam Nanda

6th February – Bhasa Hi Bhabisyata Padma Shri Aruna Mohanty, Kuna Tripathy

7th February – Basantara Swara Ruturaj Mohapatra & Sona Mohapatra

8th February – Murchana Ra Bhinna Eka Sandhya Sonu Nigam

9th February – Tume Chanhila Boli Jubin Nautial

In addition to Sangitara Murchana, the festival will include the Food Festival – “AMA BYANJAN,” offering attendees the opportunity to immerse themselves in the vibrant traditions and flavours of Odisha.

The Food Festival – “AMA BYANJAN” aims to showcase the diverse and flavorful regional cuisine of Odisha. Hosted at the IDCO Exhibition Ground, this gastronomic extravaganza will feature delicacies representing various districts of the state, tantalizing visitors with authentic local delicacies. The food area will serve as a vibrant community hub, complete with experience zones and a bustling flea market, inviting attendees to savour, explore, and connect. Visitors can also enjoy other cuisines including continental in the food area.

The Ekamra Haat (Night Flea Market of Ekamra Utsav) is scheduled from 3rd to 9th February 2024 and will take place at the Ekamra Expo Area in Bhubaneswar. This event promises to showcase the cultural vibrancy of Odia’s heritage against the city’s lively backdrop, running from 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM daily.

Besides, a drone show will be held on February 7, 8 and 9 on Odia language, art and culture. As many as 200 drones will be used for this purpose. In order to promote language, the Madhusudan Marg leading to the venue will also display designs based on Odia language, art and culture.

Ekamra Utsav will honour the profound legacy and ancient roots of the Odia Language through a captivating and all-encompassing exhibition centred on the Odia alphabet. This event, designed to celebrate the rich heritage of Odisha, encapsulates the essence of the state’s cultural mosaics, including its cinema, language, literature, and all facets that define the Odia identity. Through thoughtful curation, the exhibition will serve as a vibrant demonstration of Odisha’s diverse and enduring heritage, inviting visitors to explore and appreciate the multifaceted layers of this ancient classical language and the culture it represents.

Additionally, the third edition of the Bhubaneswar Kahani Utsav (Bhubaneswar Festival of Storytelling, BhuFesto) will unfold its enchanting tales from February 3 to February 5. Spread across four distinct locations within the city – Indira Gandhi Park, Odisha Crafts Museum Kalabhoomi, APJ Abdul Kalam Park in Kalinga Nagar, and Budha Jayanti Park in Niladr Vihar – this captivating event will feature renowned storytellers such as Kuna Tripathy, Akash Dasnayak, Ushashi Mishra, and Meera Parida. Attendees can also look forward to contemporary retellings of classical Odia novels, adding a modern twist to timeless tales of the region.