Hemant Soren Resigns as Jharkhand Chief Minister Amidst ED Probe; Champai Soren Emerges as Ruling Coalition’s Proposed Successor

Ranchi, 31 January: In a dramatic turn of events, Hemant Soren stepped down from his position as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on Wednesday, following a seven-hour grilling by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case related to a land scam. The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led coalition swiftly proposed the name of senior party leader Champai Soren as the successor to the state’s top post.

Hemant Soren submitted his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan, paving the way for the appointment of a new Chief Minister. The alliance, comprising the JMM, Congress, and RJD, put forward the name of Champai Soren as the next leader to helm the state.

State Congress president Rajesh Thakur confirmed Hemant Soren’s resignation, stating, “Hemant Soren has resigned as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand. The ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance has proposed the name of senior JMM leader Champai Soren as the new CM.”

In a subsequent meeting at the Chief Minister’s residence, legislators gathered to elect Champai Soren as the leader of the JMM legislative party. Party spokesperson Vinod Pandey indicated that there was a general consensus among the legislators in favor of Champai Soren.

Initially, there were speculations that Hemant Soren’s wife, Kalpana, might be considered for the role of the new Chief Minister. However, the party leadership ultimately rallied behind Champai Soren, signaling a strategic shift in the state’s political landscape.

As the transition unfolds, Jharkhand braces for a change in leadership, with Champai Soren poised to assume the mantle as the new Chief Minister, subject to the formalities of the appointment process.