Congress Launches ‘Jay Jawan’ Campaign Against Alleged Injustice in Agnipath Scheme

New Delhi, 31 January: In a bid to address the grievances of approximately 1.5 lakh youth who were purportedly denied entry into the defense services under the Agnipath scheme, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi initiated the ‘Jay Jawan’ campaign on the eighteenth day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bihar.

Due to the implementation of the Agnipath scheme, around 1.5 lakh candidates selected for the Army, Air Force and Navy between 2019 & 2022 were denied joining. Our Jay Jawan campaign is dedicated to those youths who have faced this injustice. It is a fight for NYAY against this… pic.twitter.com/JKroDFGOcj — Congress (@INCIndia) January 31, 2024

Under the Agnipath Scheme, implemented between 2019 and 2022, candidates selected for the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy claim they were unjustly prevented from joining the defense forces. The campaign aims to seek justice for these individuals who, according to Gandhi, were “not allowed” to fulfill their aspirations of serving the nation.

During the launch, Rahul Gandhi assured the affected youth that he would actively raise the issue of their alleged injustice at various forums. The ‘Jay Jawan’ campaign is set to shed light on the plight of these candidates who, despite being selected for the defense services, were unable to join due to the implementation of the Agnipath Scheme.

The Congress leader emphasized the significance of addressing this issue promptly and pledged to advocate for the rights of these 1.5 lakh candidates, drawing attention to what he referred to as a denial of justice. As the campaign gains momentum, it is expected to amplify the voices of the affected youth and prompt a wider discourse on the Agnipath Scheme and its consequences.

The ‘Jay Jawan’ campaign signifies the Congress party’s commitment to championing the cause of those who aspired to serve the nation through the defense services but were allegedly thwarted by the Agnipath Scheme’s implementation.