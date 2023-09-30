‘Community Radio: 100 Answers to Make Waves’ Unveiled at 5th AMARC Asia-Pacific Conference

Bangkok, Thailand, September 30, 2023: In a momentous event during the 5th AMARC Asia-Pacific Community Radio Conference, the highly anticipated book, “Community Radio: 100 Answers to Make Waves,” authored by N. A. Shah Ansari was officially unveiled. The conference, hosted at Thammasat University, witnessed a gathering of over 500 community radio broadcasters, experts, and policymakers from diverse countries across the Asia-Pacific region.



Authored by the eminent community media figure, N. A. Shah Ansari, “Community Radio: 100 Answers to Make Waves” is a groundbreaking publication poised to provide comprehensive insights into the world of community radio. The book serves as an invaluable resource for practitioners, aspiring broadcasters, experts, and policymakers, offering a deep dive into the transformative realm of community radio.



Dr. Ramnath Bhat, President of AMARC-AP, extended a warm welcome to the attendees and highlighted the pivotal role community radio plays in fostering dialogue, diversity, and participatory communication. Thanapant Raicharoen, Commissioner of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) in Thailand, emphasized the significance of community radio as a catalyst for amplifying local voices and fortifying democratic values.Njuki Githethwa, representing the Kenya Community Media Network (KCOMNET), shared valuable insights into the African community radio landscape, underlining its contribution to social change and development. Mrs. Benjamaporn Limpisathian, Assistant Chief Executive Officer and Acting Director, lauded the collective efforts of the community radio community in advancing communication for positive change.



The event also featured esteemed figures in the field, including Suman Basnet, Coordinator of AMARC, Manmohan Singh, Community Radio Expert from India, and Dr. R. Sreedher, another distinguished Community Radio Expert from India. Collectively, they stressed the need for continued growth, innovation, and collaboration in community radio practices.



The book launch marked a pivotal moment in the conference, aligning seamlessly with the theme of “Community Radio: Building Resilience in Times of Crisis.” It showcased the profound impact of community radio as a platform for dialogue, solidarity, and positive change, particularly during challenging times.



“Community Radio: 100 Answers to Make Waves” is now available to readers worldwide through leading platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, ensuring accessibility to a broader audience interested in community media. The book aspires to empower individuals and organizations to effect tangible change within their communities through the influential medium of community radio.