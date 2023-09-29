Adani Gangavaram Port inducts two advanced locomotives at the port

Visakhapatnam: Adani Gangavaram Port, the deepest and the most modern port in the country today, announced the induction of two advanced locomotives WDG3A as part of the ongoing efforts to enhance capacity and productivity at the port . The addition of these locomotives represents a significant stride in improving the rail infrastructure within the port, aligning perfectly with the port’s commitment to provide top-tier logistics services.

Adani Gangavaram Port is investing significantly in expanding and enhancing the internal rail network. These state-of-the-art locomotives will play a pivotal role in streamlining cargo handling processes and advancing the development of a warehouse facility, complete with integrated rail capabilities, which will become operational in the coming months.

According to Adani Gangavaram Port Limited management “We are extremely delighted on the induction of our new locomotives. This exemplifies our commitment to enhancing efficiency and better serving our customers. These enhancements will elevate our operational standards and contribute to our mission of exceeding customer expectations. We at Adani Gangavaram Port offer substantial economic benefits to Indian importers combined with highly efficient port operations and evacuation system with faster turnaround time & delivery. We are happy to see the trade derive benefits of modern deep-water infrastructure.”