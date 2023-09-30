National Seminar on Tourism and Green Investment Celebrated on World Tourism Day

Berhampur – In a collaborative effort, the PG Department of Travel and Tourism Studies at Berhampur University, in association with Parytan Bharat, organized a prestigious national seminar at Sanskruti Bhavan. The event, which commemorated World Tourism Day, revolved around the theme of “Tourism and Green Investment.”



The seminar was graced by the esteemed presence of Prof. Geetanjali Dash, the Vice-Chancellor of Berhampur University, who served as the chief patron. Prof. Dash highlighted the importance of aligning tourism with sustainability development goals and emphasized the department’s commitment to providing practical exposure to students within the travel industry.



As the chief guest, Prof. Jitendra Mohan Mishra, a prominent professor at the Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh, delivered a thought-provoking address on sustainability and green investment in tourism. His insightful experiences enriched the seminar, leaving the audience inspired.



Dr. Adyasha Das, an Associate Professor at IITTM, Bhubaneswar, took the stage as one of the chief speakers, sharing her expertise and insights on the seminar’s theme.



Dr. Kaulesh Kumar, the Secretary General (Founder) of the Association of Buddhist Tour Operators (ABTO), graced the event as the guest of honor. He shed light on the significance of Buddhism and Odisha’s rich cultural heritage in the context of tourism.



Dr. Kranti P. Sawarkar, the Joint General Manager (Tourism) of IRCTC, Bhubaneswar, addressed the audience as a distinguished guest, providing valuable insights into IRCTC’s role in the development of tourism and the facilities they offer.



Dr. Lenin Mohanty, Chairman of OTDC, Bhubaneswar, also shared his wisdom as a distinguished guest, focusing on Odisha’s green investment opportunities.



Shri Binod Kumar Behera, OAS, District Tourism Officer, Ganjam, served as the Chief Advisor of the event, offering his guidance and support. Ms. Ritu Tiwari, the Coordinator of the Department of Tourism and Travel Studies at Berhampur University, played a pivotal role as the Convener of the program.



The seminar served as an intellectual platform to discuss and explore the intersections of tourism and green investments, further enriching the field of travel and tourism studies. It brought together experts, academics, and enthusiasts to promote sustainable tourism practices, aligning with the global commitment to preserving our environment while enjoying the beauty it offers.