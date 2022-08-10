Community learning center for youth “Atmakoushal” inaugurated

Bhubaneswar: “Atmakoushal” – a community learning center in Cluster 6, Bharatpur, Bhubaneshwar was inaugurated by the Deputy Mayor, Mrs. Manjulata Kahara. It is the first of the many centers that has been set up for skilling youths from the community.

“It will help youths of this area to garner technical knowledge that can boost their career prospects,” said Ms. Kanhar.

Among others, Ward President, Mr. Alok Panigrahi, Basti President Nalini Rao, Secretary S Dilesh Rao, Social worker Panchanan Pradhan, members of Bhubaneswar Bikash Sangathan, youths, and community members joined the event.

“Atmakoushal,” a joint initiative of Atmashakti Trust, Mumbai-based organization Yuva Parivartan, and Bhubaneswar Bikash Sangathan, will initially offer computer skills training for youths and college students of Bharatpur slums and will later expand its centers in other slums of the city.