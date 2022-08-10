India’s legendary Fitness Icon Milind Soman announces the 2nd edition of the Unity Run from Jhansi to Delhi

Mumbai: India’s fitness guru and legendary style icon Milind Soman is all set to embark on a solo run, the 2nd edition of The Unity Run to celebrate 74 years of India’s Independence. The theme for this year’s run is women empowerment. It will be flagged off from Jhansi Fort, the mainstay of the first war of independence -the 1857 revolt, spearheaded by Rani Laxmibai, on 15th August, 2022 and will end at another historical landmark Red Fort, Delhi on 22nd August 2022. There will be a major stopover at Gwalior Fort, strategic hotspot of the Maratha-Mughal war and the seventh wonder of the world, Taj Mahal at Agra. The t-shirt unveiling for the event and a customary kick-off happened today at the Union Bank of India’s national headquarters in Mumbai

Ultraman and barefoot runner, Milind Soman will complete the distance of 450 kms in 8 days. He will be running across 4 states – Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi. Milind will be running through historical landmarks and cities in these states like: Jhansi Fort, Chitrakoot, Gwalior Fort, Vrindavan, Agra and more.

The presenting sponsor of Unity Run 2022 is Union Bank of India and other sponsors are Shaaimu India as fitness partner, JK Tyre as ‘Total Control’ partner and Alkem as Health Partner.

Commenting on the 2nd edition of the Unity Run, yet another power-packed initiative, Milind Soman said, “After the successful completion of the first edition of the Unity Run, I am looking forward to the 2nd edition of the Unity Run with double enthusiasm as India completes 75 years of independence. What better way to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav than the Unity Run spreading the message of unity, peace, and harmony. The Unity Run 2022 is a tribute to the 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.”

Speaking on the occasion, Ms A Manimekhalai, MD&CEO, Union Bank of India, said, “We take great pride in associating with ‘The Unity Run’ and spread the message that our ‘first wealth is health’. We believe that such ‘Unity Run’ helps inspire people to begin their fitness journey well in time and together fight against any looming health issues. At Union Bank of India, we continue to support such endeavors as we understand the role Sports play in building social bonds and community spirit.”Shaaimu India as fitness partner expressed, “

Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre, on their association as ‘Total Control’ partner stated, “The Unity Run signifies the strength, endurance and power of perseverance over one’s mind. We are delighted to join Milind Soman in this journey that will surely motivate and inspire many people. As we usher in the 75th Independence Day, we salute the grit and determination of our great nation to keep progressing everyday and scale newer heights of glory. The new India moves ahead with ‘Total Control’.”

Mr Sandeep Singh, Managing Director, Alkem Laboratories, elaborated, “The citizens of a country make the country united when they stay, prosper & grow together. We should take responsibility to contribute toward this unity & take social responsibility to keep them and their families healthy. For Alkem, Healthy Women and Healthy Indians keep us going the extra mile. We want to encourage every woman to take charge of their life. We are pleased to support Mr Milind and the mission for women’s empowerment through the Unity Run”

Mr. Shailendra Singh, founder of Shaaimu said, “As a fitness brand, we believe that it’s only we who stop ourselves from being fit. We wanted to form fitness fun for everyone. Being a marathoner, fitness is extremely important to me. I understand the necessity to push yourself every day to be fitter than the day before. Events like ‘Unity Run’ are conveying the message of being fit among the people. Ahead of the 75th Independence Day, we are creating a nation that’s gearing up for a new cause i.e. healthy and wholesome. We are pleased to be connected with the fitness icon Mr. Milind Soman and to make a movement toward a healthy and fit India”

Unity Run is a thoughtful initiative and this solo barefoot run by Milind Soman will bring motivation and positivity to the people of India and perhaps be the most talked about national initiative on social media, with Milind Soman tagging Hon PM Shri Narendra Modi and the leadership of the country. Milind Soman has always been a source of inspiration to many people. This initiative is anticipated to have a similar impact and hundreds are expected to join him along the way.