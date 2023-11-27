Colorful Inauguration Marks Commencement of Historic Bali Jatra Festival in Cuttack, Odisha

Cuttack, Nov 27 : The much-awaited and historically significant Bali Jatra festival commenced amidst vibrant celebrations in Cuttack, Odisha, on Monday evening, ushering in an eight-day extravaganza of cultural fervor and festivity.

The inauguration of the festival took place at the Gadagadia Ghat along the banks of the majestic Mahanadi river, adjacent to the ancient Barabati Fort ruins. Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha, alongside local Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), inaugurated the gala event, setting the stage for a week-long celebration of tradition and culture.

Spread across more than 20 acres, the festival grounds have been adorned with over 2,000 vibrant makeshift stalls, creating a bustling atmosphere for attendees and visitors. These stalls are set to showcase a diverse array of goods, cultural artifacts, handicrafts, and delectable cuisines, offering a glimpse into the rich heritage and local craftsmanship of Odisha.

Bali Jatra, historically rooted in maritime trade, commemorates ancient Odia traders’ voyages to distant lands for trade and commerce. It stands as a testament to the state’s maritime legacy and is celebrated with zeal, drawing crowds from across the region to partake in the festivities.

The festival promises an immersive experience with cultural performances, traditional music, dance, and various entertainment activities, captivating the senses of attendees over the course of the week-long celebration.

The commencement of Bali Jatra signifies not just a cultural event but also a significant historical remembrance, preserving Odisha’s rich heritage and fostering community engagement through its diverse offerings. The festival is anticipated to attract a substantial number of visitors, promoting local craftsmanship, culinary delights, and cultural heritage on a grand scale.