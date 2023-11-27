Tata Steel Joda Run-a-thon Draws Over 5,000 Participants in Keonjhar District, Odisha

Joda, Nov 27: A resounding success marked the inaugural Tata Steel Joda Run-a-thon held in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Sunday, as more than 5,000 enthusiastic runners participated in the event, Tata Steel confirmed in an official statement.

In collaboration with the Odisha Athletic Association, the run-a-thon witnessed a grand commencement led by prominent figures such as Champua MLA Minakshi Mahanta, Joda municipality chairman Jagadish Prasad Sahoo, and Tata Steel’s Vice President (Raw Materials) DB Sundara Ramam, among others.

The event, segmented into various categories, catered to diverse age groups and abilities. Participants competed in three distinct categories: a 10km and 7km run for men and women aged 15 years and above, a 5km run specifically for boys and girls under 16 years old, and a special 2km run designated for individuals with special abilities. The statement highlighted that the total prize money allocated for all categories amounted to Rs 5,67,000, adding an extra layer of excitement and competitiveness to the event.

The Tata Steel Joda Run-a-thon not only encouraged a healthy spirit of competition but also promoted fitness and inclusivity, catering to individuals of varying age groups and capabilities. The overwhelming response from participants underscored the event’s success, fostering a sense of community engagement and sportsmanship among the residents of Keonjhar district.

This significant initiative reflects Tata Steel’s commitment to promoting sports and fitness while embracing inclusivity, as it brought together thousands of participants from diverse backgrounds under one unified platform. The event’s success sets a promising precedent for future sporting endeavors in the region, fostering a culture of health, fitness, and unity within the community.