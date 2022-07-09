CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan plants saplings of Peepal, Neem and Almond

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted Peepal, Neem and Almond saplings in the Smart City Park today. Shri Vijay Budhwani, Shri Pawan Bhadauria, Shri Rakesh Malik, Shri Amit Chaurasia and Shri Rakesh Singh of Mahadev Campus Welfare Society also took part in the plantation.

Society is working continuously for environment-protection and cleanliness. Along with this, special activities are also being conducted to motivate all the residents for cleanliness, waste segregation and composting every day. The society has received the award of the cleanest residents association of zone number-9.

Importance of plants

The Peepal planted today is a shady tree, which purifies the environment. It has religious and Ayurvedic significance. Rich in antibiotic elements, Neem is known as the supreme medicine. Almond is a fruit. Technically, it is the seed of the almond fruit. The almond tree bears pink and white fragrant flowers.