New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hasfelicitated and extended his good wishes to the people of the state on Eid-ul-Azha.

CM Shri Chouhan has said that this festival gives a message of sacrifice, devotion and mutual trust and inspires to strengthen humanity and brotherhood.

CM Shri Chouhan has appealed to celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Azha with peace, harmony and accord as per the glorious tradition of India.