Raipur : Hypothecation Termination can be done online in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi : According to the intention of Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel, and with the guidance of Transport Minister Mr. Mohammad Akbar, an important step has been taken in the direction of strengthening and improving the quality of facilities being provided under the ambit of ‘Tuhar Sarkar Tuhar Dwaar’ campaign run by the Transport Department of the state .Under this campaign, now all services related to hypothecation have been made faceless. The residents of the state will now be able to take advantage of all the services related to Hypothecation (HP) at their fingertips, sitting at home. About 75 banks, financial institutions and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have been integrated with their Hypothecation (HP) services.

Providing information on this matter, Transport Commissioner Mr. Dipanshu Kabra said that under this facility , no physical document will be taken in the RTO office in relation to the addition and termination of hypothecation. Banks and lending institutions will have to submit all documents and NOCs digitally through software via OTP received on their registered Aadhar card linked mobile number without the need for physical signature.

Once the loan is disbursed by the vehicle owner in the bank, the data will be directly transferred to the vehicle database by the bank. The verification and approval of HPT service will be done automatically by the Transport Department through the software. There is no need for applicants to obtain Form-35 and NOC from their banks and apply for Hypothecation Termination to Transport Department by uploading these documents. The updated Registration Certificate (RC) has been made available on mParivahan and Digilocker after the auto-termination of HP. Vehicle owners are also informed about the automatic removal of their HP through an SMS.

Continuous monitoring is being done by the Transport Minister Shri Mohammad Akbar for the orderly operation of ‘Tunhar Sarkar Tuhar Dwar’. The ‘Tunhar Sarkar Tuhar Dwar’ scheme run by the Transport Department is a significant public-centric scheme aimed to provide convenience to the people. Due to the ease of getting the public facilities related to the Transport Department sitting at home,people no longer need to visit the Transport Department again and again. This will save the applicants time and money.

In a span of less than one year, more than 11 lakh smart card based registration certificates and driving licenses have been sent to the homes of applicants under this campaign. These include 07 lakh 50 thousand 934 smart card based registration certificate and 03 lakh 67 thousand 785 driving license. In this, 22 transport related services are being provided to the people by reaching them at their doorsteps under this public- centric facility.

Transport Commissioner Mr. Kabra informed that Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel had made an announcement on January 26 for the establishment of Transport Facilitation Centers across the state to expand the transport related services. After the announcement, a draft was prepared by the Transport Department regarding the establishment and role of Transport Facilitation Center which after approval started operating in full swing. According to the issued guidelines, about one thousand transport facility centers are being opened across the state. Moreover, with the establishment and expansion of transport facilities, the possibility of employment generation for about five thousand youth will also be created.

The Transport Facilitation Centers can also be authorized to make a learning license. In order to give employment-oriented and public-centric nature to this vision, it has been decided to establish numerous Transport Facilitation Centers in Chhattisgarh. Under this facility,applications can be made for other transport related services as well. This campaign holds a two old advantage as Chhattisgarh’s citizens will easily avail transport related services in the vicinity of their homes and the establishment of transport facilitation centres will create employment for the educated and unemployed youth of the state. It is worth mentioning that a guide has also been issued which prescribes the charges for various services at the Transport Facilitation Centers.

Chhattisgarh becomes the first state to give online 1-A certificate for driving license

Chhattisgarh is the first state in the country to provide the necessary online medical certificate for driving license for the convenience of vehicle drivers. Under this, so far 1.5 lakh people of the state have taken advantage of this user- friendly rule via online medium. It is worth mentioning that, During the Covid-19 Pandemic,in the month of March, Transport Minister Mr. Mohammad Akbar had launched the portal for online issuance of medical certificate for driving license. The availability of paperless medical proof during the Corona period has facilitated both the applicant and the doctor as it cuts down unnecessary contact and commute.

Chhattisgarh becomes the first state to issue fitness of vehicles through photo fitness app with the process of geo fencing

Through the photo fitness app, 6 photos of the vehicle coming for fitness are captured through the app which can be viewed from anywhere. The advent of this app has helped in taking effective and transparent vehicle- fitness related action.

Chhattisgarh is the first state in the country to integrate the services related to driving license and registration with Aadhaar.

With the process of the voluntary ‘Aadhaar’ authentication, transport services will be available immediately to the applicants. With the launch of this service, Chhattisgarh has become the first state in the country where the Transport Department is integrating the driving license and registration related services with Aadhaar.

Transport Commissioner Mr. Dipanshu Kabra informed that these facilities have been started with the aim of making transport services more accessible and hassle-free and to improve the process of availing government services for Chhattisgarh’s citizens. For which, adapting to the current times, modern innovative technology is being used to create a smooth functioning of providing government services to the residents of the state. This is a commendable initiative taken by the Transport Department to provide online services in the Corona crisis. Due to this, the infection due to congestion and contact will be avoided, while people will get freedom from making rounds of the transport office. With this approach, 19 services related to driving license and registration certificate have been integrated with Aadhaar.

Special permits for special purposes such as marriage, picnic, religious visits etc. can be made online

Bus Permits for picnics or for special purposes can be been made online. The bus operator can obtain the permit by filling the place and distance of the journey online. As soon as the bus operator applies for a special permit, it is automatically approved by the software and the bus operator can print the permit from anywhere.