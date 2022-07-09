R Dinesh elected President Designate of CII for the year 2022-23 and Sanjiv Puri elected CII Vice President for the year 2022-23

New Delhi : At a meeting of CII National Council held in Delhi today, R Dinesh, Executive Vice Chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions has been elected as President Designate for 2022-23. He has been the Chairman of CII Southern Region during 2018-19 and has held several positions in CII as Chairman of National Committees on Logistics, CII Family Business Network India Chapter Council, CII Tamil Nadu State Council, CII Institute of Logistics Advisory Council to name a few. Dinesh is Associate member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and Institute of Cost & Works Accountants of India.

Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Managing Director, ITC has been elected as the Vice President of CII. Sanjiv has been a member of the CII National Council and has held several important positions in CII including Chairman of CII-ITC Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Development and as the Chairman of CII Agriculture Council to name a few.

Sanjiv Puri is also the Chairman of ITC Infotech India Limited and its wholly owned subsidiaries in the UK and USA as well as Chairman of Surya Nepal Private Limited. Puri is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and Wharton School of Business.

Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv Limited continues to be the President of CII for the year 2022-23.