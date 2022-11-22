CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan plants saplings

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted saplings of Ashoka and Cassia in Smart Garden today. Along with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, bamboo craftsman Shri Dharmendra Rohar, social workers Sarvshri Vivek Singh Chouhan, Prateek Tiwari, Akhil Singh Chouhan and artist Shri Mohit Shevani also planted saplings. CM Shri Chouhan was presented an artifact of bamboo craft by craftsman Shri Rohar.