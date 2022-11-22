Convey the information about PESA Act to the concerned class in simple language – CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that PESA rules have been implemented in the interest of the tribal brothers and sisters of the state. This is an important social reform. Government officials and all other sections together should make it successful. The provisions of the PESA Act should be implemented on the ground with social harmony. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was today inaugurating a one-day state level workshop on Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Provisions (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Rules 2022 at RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration and Management, Bhopal.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the PESA Act is not a ritual, it will change the life of the tribal community. The PESA Act should be explained to the tribal class in simple language. After the state-level workshop, master trainers will also reach the districts to explain the PESA Act implemented in the villages of 89 development blocks of the state. A training programme has been fixed for this. Collectors, Superintendents of Police, Divisional Forest Officers and officers of the concerned departments of 20 districts were mainly present in the workshop.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that social revolution will come with social harmony through the PESA Act. He instructed the officers of the concerned departments to complete all the works by December 31 as per the prescribed schedule for effective implementation of the Act. He said that the gram sabhas should complete the necessary measures for this. All the departments should get involved with sensitivity. All arrangements should be made in 89 development blocks of 20 districts where the Act is effective. The improvements in the living standards of the tribal community due to the given rights should be publicized on social media. With the implementation of this Act, the work of changing the lives of the tribal class has started.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the rules of PESA have been implemented in the state from November 15. Now the work of constitution of Gram Sabhas is starting in 89 development blocks. This information is being given in the training. The workshop has been organised with the aim that everyone should be active in providing rights related to water, forest, land to the tribal class as well as for women empowerment.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that while the rights related to minor minerals are being given to the tribals, an initiative has been taken to benefit them better from the works related to minor forest produce. Tribal people have the first right over mineral leases. The rights of cooperative sector and water conservation will also be transferred to the tribal community. Master trainers are being made. These master trainers will go to every village and give training. This workshop was organised so that there is no confusion. PESA has been implemented without any delay to empower the tribal brothers and sisters at the ground level. PESA rules will also be explained in local dialects. Information about the provisions of PESA rules will be given through songs, wall writings and street plays.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that a change is necessary in the attitude of administrative officers and other staff. It often happens that the affluent class creates a separate world. Backward people become further backward. This situation should be changed. CM Shri Chouhan said that for example the people of Bharia tribe are forced to sell Chironji at a cheap price. They should not be exploited. Gram Panchayats will be empowered by PESA Act. Be it the matter of forest produce, revenue work or the problems of the labourers, all will be solved. The administration should be fully alert so that the daughters of this class do not fall into difficulties.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the administrative staff should explain its rules to all the concerned people with a positive mindset regarding the PESA rule. There should be no confusion regarding the Act. Only Gram Sabhas of tribal-dominated villages in rural areas, in which members of other backward classes are also included, will function by becoming empowered. This act is not against anyone. Its necessary information is being given to the concerned departments and staff. Revenue, Forest, Water Resources, Agriculture and Excise departments along with Panchayat and Rural Development have an important role in the implementation of the Act.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that on December 4, preparations are being made for a programme in memory of Jannayak Tantya Mama at Nehru Stadium, Indore, there will be large-scale participation in this. The message and information of PESA rules should be conveyed to the people according to the intention of the state government. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the weaker sections are eligible to get benefits in the schemes on the basis of poverty. Destroy those who usurped their rights. Remove the guilty people from their jobs and send them to jail. Good works are also being done in the districts, if there is any gap then close it. If you get complaints about transactions, don’t spare them. Illegal drug dealers should also not be spared.

Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains said that the basic spirit of the Act is the welfare of the tribal class. Minor disputes can be resolved through dialogue at the police station level. If any crime is registered in the police station, then its information has to be given to the Gram Sabha. Necessary guidance related to the implementation of the Act will also be given continuously by the departments. The field staff is being trained by the master trainers. Additional Chief Secretary Shri Malay Srivastava informed about the discussions held in the workshop. A short film related to PESA Act prepared on the initiative of Burhanpur Collector was screened. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was presented a booklet focusing on the PESA Act. In the workshop, senior officers of the departments gave detailed information about the departmental works and the provisions related to the PESA Act. Shri Amar Pal Singh expressed vote of thanks.