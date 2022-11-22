Employment is an enormous need of youth: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that employment for youth is need of the hour. Whether employment is either in government or in private sector, it is critical to get work according to qualification. Joining services leads to enthusiasm in youth. Adequate staff ensures smooth functioning of institutions and departments.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was reviewing the filling of one lakh posts in various government departments at* Mantralaya today. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that as a result of employment day, a large number of youth are getting employed every month. Emphasis is on taking services of local youth in industrial institutions. The state government is determined to fill the vacant posts in government departments. To fulfill this resolution, a campaign is being launched to fill vacant posts in government departments.

Public Works Minister Shri Gopal Bhargava, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Smt. Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Farmers-Welfare and Agriculture Development Minister Shri Kamal Patel, Co-operatives Minister Shri Arvind Singh Bhadauria, Tourism and Culture Minister Sushri Usha Thakur, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Shri O.P. Sakhlecha and Animal Husbandry Minister Shri Prem Singh Patel, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains and senior officers were present. Additional Chief Secretary General Administration Shri Vinod Kumar gave the presentation.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that in government departments, an initiative has been taken to appoint 6 thousand constables in the home department alone. The effort is to provide appointment letters to all in a ceremonial manner on one day. Along with the action to fill the posts of the departments by the General Administration Department, action is also being taken to fill the posts in the public undertakings of the state. The ministers present described the work being done in the field of employment and self-employment as important.

1 lakh 12 thousand posts will be filled by August 2023

It was informed that the campaign to fill the vacant posts which began from August 15 will continue for 12 months. The process has been started to fill one lakh 12 thousand 724 government vacancies in the state. The work took a rapid pace in the month of November. Necessary process is being followed to fill about 60 thousand posts. All departments are active in this work. There are 1,271 vacancies in Class I, 20 thousand 728 in Class II, 82 thousand 879 in Class III and 9091 in class IV. Necessary action is being taken after permission from the Finance Department to fill these posts. From August 15 to October 31, 36 thousand 235 posts were advertised. In the month of November, 3 thousand 926 posts have been advertised. About 19 thousand posts will be advertised by the end of this month. 1595 appointments have been made in eight departments in the last three months. In the last quarter, 722 appointments have been made in the Tribal Affairs Department and 852 in the Health Department. 15 thousand 196 posts have been advertised in the School Education Department and 15 thousand 618 in the Tribal Affairs Department. Appointments are being made continuously in all the departments.

Self-employment efforts were also discussed

Efforts being made in the field of self-employment in the state were also discussed in the meeting. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that efforts made to connect three lakh people with employment opportunities every month have been successful. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Employment Day is being organized every month. Along with this, the speed of new investment has also increased. This is the first time that so many posts are being filled in the government and private sector in Madhya Pradesh. Many big industries are coming up in Madhya Pradesh. Investors are also continuously coming to set up industries.