CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan plants Banyan, Neem and Parijat saplings

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with members of Vaishno Mahila Utsav Samiti of Bhopal, planted Banyan, Neem and Parijat saplings in Smart Udyan today. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also sought information about the activities of the committee.

Importance of plants

The banyan sapling planted today has religious significance, and in Ayurveda, banyan tree helps in curing many diseases. Similarly, neem which is rich in antibiotic elements is known as the supreme medicine. Parijat is also known as Harsingar. It is also a good medicine.